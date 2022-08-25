AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,555.71.

Several research firms recently commented on AVEVF. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,775 ($33.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered AVEVA Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 2,680 ($32.38) to GBX 2,310 ($27.91) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,400 ($29.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group Price Performance

AVEVA Group stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.59. AVEVA Group has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $52.42.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.