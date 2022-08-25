Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 455,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,215 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $34.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 106.75%. The company had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Bioservices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 2,463 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $39,457.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,754.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $52,167.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,196 shares of company stock worth $1,304,059. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

