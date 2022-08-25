Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $259.18

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 259.18 ($3.13) and traded as high as GBX 313.60 ($3.79). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 313.20 ($3.78), with a volume of 1,523,659 shares traded.

Balfour Beatty Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 1,491.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 259.18.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

