Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 1.4 %
BTN stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 1.26.
Ballantyne Strong Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ballantyne Strong (BTN)
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.