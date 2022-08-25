Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ballantyne Strong Stock Down 1.4 %

BTN stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ballantyne Strong has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $3.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Ballantyne Strong Company Profile

Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

