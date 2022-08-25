Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. Citigroup upgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of CIB stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancolombia

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $0.7403 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 41.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,947,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,387,000 after buying an additional 45,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,011,000 after purchasing an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,709,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 86.8% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 479,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 223,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.