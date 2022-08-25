Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Cut to C$84.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $54.23 and a 52-week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

