Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$88.00 at Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its target price decreased by Desjardins from C$92.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 48.63%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,750.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

