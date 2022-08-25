Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE BNS opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 48.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 509,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,494,000 after buying an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

See Also

