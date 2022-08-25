Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$84.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$87.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

Shares of TSE:BNS opened at C$74.98 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$71.21 and a 1 year high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

