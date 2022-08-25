Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$95.00 at Cormark

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target upped by research analysts at Cormark from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded up C$0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$75.94. 652,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,201,477. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$83.87. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$71.21 and a 52 week high of C$95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.54 billion and a PE ratio of 8.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

