Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$84.00 at CIBC

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BNS. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$87.27.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.0 %

TSE BNS opened at C$74.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$71.21 and a 12-month high of C$95.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$83.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.