Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$84.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to C$84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fundamental Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$84.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$87.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.0 %

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$74.98 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$71.21 and a twelve month high of C$95.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

