Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$86.50

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$89.00 to C$86.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CSFB increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$87.27.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

TSE BNS opened at C$74.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$89.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$71.21 and a one year high of C$95.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$83.87.

Bank of Nova Scotia Dividend Announcement

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.