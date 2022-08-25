Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Banner were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,494,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 56,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 879,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,381,000 after purchasing an additional 80,055 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 685,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $61.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.00. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

