Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BHB opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $434.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $35.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

