Barclays Boosts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$86.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price lifted by Barclays to C$86.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a C$88.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$87.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$74.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.15 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.87. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of C$71.21 and a 52 week high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

