Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BBDC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut shares of Barings BDC from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Barings BDC Price Performance

BBDC opened at $10.20 on Monday. Barings BDC has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.60.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 228.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Stories

