Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55. The company has a market cap of $36.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.18. Beasley Broadcast Group has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $2.88.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.44). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 762,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

