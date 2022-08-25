Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as high as $1.33. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 41,989 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BLCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

