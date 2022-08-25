Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $9,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,561 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,995 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $31.78.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 28.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

