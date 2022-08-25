Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
Bio-Path stock opened at $3.86 on Thursday. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a market cap of $27.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.48.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.
About Bio-Path
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
