Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $499.09 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a one year low of $462.61 and a one year high of $832.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $514.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 67.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $52,626. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

