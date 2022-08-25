BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a report on Monday.

BioLineRx Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.92. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

BioLineRx Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioLineRx by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in BioLineRx by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

