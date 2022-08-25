BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a report on Monday.
BioLineRx Stock Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $1.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.92. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.