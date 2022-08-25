BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of BVXV opened at $1.16 on Thursday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

