BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of BVXV opened at $1.16 on Thursday. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
