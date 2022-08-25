Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLN. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.92.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.11 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

