BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,182 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 619,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after buying an additional 67,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $407,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BYM opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.