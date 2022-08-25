Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a report on Friday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,193,653.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $2,639,758.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,193,653.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 330,044 shares of company stock worth $23,983,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block Trading Up 2.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,768,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 6,085.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,915 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Block by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,826,000 after purchasing an additional 796,675 shares during the period. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,916,000 after purchasing an additional 732,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $72.62 on Thursday. Block has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $276.14. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -79.80 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.70.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Block will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

