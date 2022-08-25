BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 86,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DMF opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

