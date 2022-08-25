BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
BRCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRC
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $334,442,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BRC by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 373,761 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,188,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BRC Stock Performance
About BRC
BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.
