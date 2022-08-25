BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

BRCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BRC to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of BRC to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of BRC from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BRC from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRCC. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new position in BRC during the first quarter worth about $334,442,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BRC by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 373,761 shares during the period. Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,479,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,188,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRCC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. BRC has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

