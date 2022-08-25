Bri-Chem (TSE:BRY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Bri-Chem Corp. (TSE:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.60. Bri-Chem shares last traded at C$0.60, with a volume of 26,630 shares changing hands.

Bri-Chem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.36 million and a PE ratio of 1.76.

About Bri-Chem

Bri-Chem Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of oilfield chemicals for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company supplies, blends, and packages drilling fluid products in various weights and clays, lost circulation materials, chemicals, and oil mud products.

