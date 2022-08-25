Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals Stock Performance

MNRL opened at $30.54 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Brigham Minerals’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brigham Minerals news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 173,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $5,363,137.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,376 shares of company stock worth $13,209,960. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. 68.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.