Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Citigroup

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.29.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BFAM opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57 and a beta of 0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $71.38 and a 1-year high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.