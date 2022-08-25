Brokerages Set Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Price Target at $11.75

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. China Renaissance raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 3,968.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 57.0% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $4.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Hello Group has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hello Group

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.