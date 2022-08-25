Brokerages Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Target Price at $50.67

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

SM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SM Energy Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SM Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in SM Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in SM Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 4.94.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Stories

