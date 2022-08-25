Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,296.25

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,296.25 ($27.75) and traded as low as GBX 2,170 ($26.22). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,225 ($26.88), with a volume of 2,665 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group from GBX 2,550 ($30.81) to GBX 2,350 ($28.40) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Brooks Macdonald Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £360.61 million and a PE ratio of 1,986.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,208.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,296.25.

Insider Activity at Brooks Macdonald Group

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Dagmar Kent Kershaw bought 840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,360 ($28.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,824 ($23,953.60).

(Get Rating)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.