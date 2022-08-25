Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $3.34 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.0% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.99.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 119.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

