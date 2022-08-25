Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Raised to “A” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to an a rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CALM stock opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.99.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.06 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 110.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

About Cal-Maine Foods

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.