Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
Shares of USAT stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. Cantaloupe has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- PENN Entertainment Stock is Reset and Ready to Rebound
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.