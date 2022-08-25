Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,050.04

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c (LON:CGT – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,050.04 ($61.02) and traded as high as GBX 5,190 ($62.71). Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c shares last traded at GBX 5,170 ($62.47), with a volume of 48,326 shares trading hands.

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of 1,308.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,050.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,080.85.

Get Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c alerts:

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a GBX 46 ($0.56) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s previous dividend of $45.00. Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

Insider Activity

About Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c

In related news, insider Jean Matterson purchased 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,981 ($60.19) per share, with a total value of £22,414.50 ($27,083.74).

(Get Rating)

Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by CG Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio the fund primarily invests in government bonds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust p.l.c and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.