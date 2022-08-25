Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $68.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $71.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.