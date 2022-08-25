CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CARG shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark reduced their price target on CarGurus to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CarGurus from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on CarGurus to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

CarGurus stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $18.11 and a 12-month high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.56.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 30.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,128,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,532 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,756,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,975 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,553,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 754.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after acquiring an additional 622,016 shares in the last quarter.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

