CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CBFV. TheStreet cut shares of CB Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

CB Financial Services Stock Down 2.0 %

CBFV opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $111.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $4,310,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

