CCLA Investment Management Ltd Has $259.40 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CCLA Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 841,773 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 10,525 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.7% of CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. CCLA Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $259,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT opened at $275.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

