CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

CDK Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDK opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.95. CDK Global has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDK Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,624,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,132,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,653,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,262,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,083,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 51,265.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 726,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,807,000 after acquiring an additional 725,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

