Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $5.32 on Thursday. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $32.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts predict that Cellectar Biosciences will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectar Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.