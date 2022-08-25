Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.08.

CVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Activity at Cenovus Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total transaction of C$1,925,628.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,170,377.76. In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie sold 80,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.95, for a total value of C$1,925,628.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 382,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,170,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,307 shares in the company, valued at C$1,697,982. Insiders sold 186,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,646,529 over the last ninety days.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE opened at C$25.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$48.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$19.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.97 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 4.3699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

