Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.20.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40.
Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.
