Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.20.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40.

Institutional Trading of Cerner

About Cerner

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,067,000 after purchasing an additional 543,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,291,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,014,000 after purchasing an additional 357,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,219,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359,347 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cerner by 298.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,005,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cerner by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,499,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,219,392 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.