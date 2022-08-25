Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.48. The stock has a market cap of $39.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

