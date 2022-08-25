Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $213.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTLS shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries Price Performance

Chart Industries stock opened at $202.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 167.73 and a beta of 1.51. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $214.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.17 million. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 140.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.