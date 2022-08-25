Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.36. Check-Cap shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 309,585 shares traded.

Check-Cap Trading Up 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check-Cap Ltd. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

About Check-Cap

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Check-Cap stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check-Cap Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CHEK Get Rating ) by 363.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Check-Cap worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.